Insider Buying: Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Senior Officer Buys 27,000 Shares of Stock

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$130,140.00.

Trican Well Service Trading Up 3.2 %

TCW stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,147. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.79 and a 1 year high of C$5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$996.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$271.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.63 million. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 22.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.5199063 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TCW shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trican Well Service

About Trican Well Service

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.