Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Buys 15,304 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $92,436.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,578,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,773,699.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $84,799.00.
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.
- On Monday, August 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $43,050.00.
- On Friday, August 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 48,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $352,110.00.
- On Friday, July 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00.
- On Tuesday, July 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $239,700.00.
- On Thursday, July 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $94,770.00.
- On Tuesday, July 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 28,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $206,625.00.
- On Friday, July 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $224,440.00.
Tile Shop Stock Performance
TTSH stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.95. 56,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,729. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tile Shop during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Tile Shop by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tile Shop by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.
Tile Shop Company Profile
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.
Featured Stories
