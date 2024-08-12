Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Buys 15,304 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $92,436.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,578,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,773,699.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $84,799.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $43,050.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 48,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $352,110.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $239,700.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $94,770.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 28,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $206,625.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $224,440.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

TTSH stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.95. 56,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,729. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tile Shop during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Tile Shop by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tile Shop by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

