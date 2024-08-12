Insider Buying: Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Major Shareholder Buys $7,798,440.00 in Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 999,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,798,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,511,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,186,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $7.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.24. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $11.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 73.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBPH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 287,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 116,164 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

