Insider Buying: CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Director Purchases $50,520.00 in Stock

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) Director Marc Sheinbaum purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $50,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $262,451.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CPI Card Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PMTS opened at $25.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. The company has a market cap of $287.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.15. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.85 million. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CPI Card Group Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PMTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of CPI Card Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CPI Card Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Institutional Trading of CPI Card Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMTS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 31.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

