Insider Buying: Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Director Acquires C$10,368.40 in Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Director Leslie Compton Kass bought 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.88 per share, with a total value of C$10,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,368.40.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$17.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.95. Aecon Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARE. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.62.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

