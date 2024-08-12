Insider Buying: Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Director Acquires C$10,368.40 in Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Director Leslie Compton Kass bought 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.88 per share, with a total value of C$10,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,368.40.
Aecon Group Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of ARE stock opened at C$17.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.95. Aecon Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19.
Aecon Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 35.35%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Aecon Group
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
