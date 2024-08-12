Insider Buying: Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1) Insider Purchases £24,815.16 in Stock

Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ian Rawlinson acquired 17,982 shares of Adriatic Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £24,815.16 ($31,712.66).

Adriatic Metals Trading Down 4.4 %

ADT1 opened at GBX 130.91 ($1.67) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a quick ratio of 23.92 and a current ratio of 0.78. Adriatic Metals PLC has a one year low of GBX 124.20 ($1.59) and a one year high of GBX 253.50 ($3.24). The company has a market cap of £424.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1,636.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 185.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 195.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.32) target price on shares of Adriatic Metals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

