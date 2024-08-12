Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

BATS PSEP traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.56. 23,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $721.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

