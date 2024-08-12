Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance
NYSE ICD traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.53. 40,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,590. Independence Contract Drilling has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 4.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.03. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. Analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling
About Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Independence Contract Drilling
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- It’s Time to Take a Second Look at Take-Two Interactive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.