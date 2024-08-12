Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

NYSE ICD traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.53. 40,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,590. Independence Contract Drilling has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 4.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.03. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. Analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

About Independence Contract Drilling

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling stock. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. ( NYSE:ICD Free Report ) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,679 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 3.84% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 29.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

