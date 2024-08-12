Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN) Short Interest Up 881.3% in July

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 881.3% from the July 15th total of 278,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 19.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Imunon from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
Imunon Stock Down 0.9 %
Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Imunon will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.
About Imunon
Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.
