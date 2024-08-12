IMC Chicago LLC Buys 59,899 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 420.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,899 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $14,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.81. 1,700,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,319. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.40. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $207.24. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

