IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $482.84. The stock had a trading volume of 354,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,655. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

