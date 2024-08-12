Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. Identiv has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $71.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67.

In other Identiv news, CEO Steven Humphreys acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,546.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven Humphreys purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,546.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kremen purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 265,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,161.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 61,166 shares of company stock worth $260,522 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Identiv by 54.2% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 85,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Identiv by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Identiv by 156.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 140,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Identiv by 1.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 395,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

