IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.09.

TSE:IMG opened at C$5.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.71 and a 12-month high of C$6.24.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$456.89 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.5381084 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

