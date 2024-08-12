IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.09.
Read Our Latest Research Report on IMG
IAMGOLD Trading Up 15.4 %
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$456.89 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.5381084 EPS for the current year.
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IAMGOLD
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.