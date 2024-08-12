IAM Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

IAM Advisory LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,399,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,806,000 after acquiring an additional 378,697 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,587,000 after purchasing an additional 493,420 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,137,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,920,000 after purchasing an additional 161,132 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,502,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,493,000 after purchasing an additional 64,975 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,501,000 after purchasing an additional 338,749 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

JEPQ stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,439,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,710. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.4268 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

