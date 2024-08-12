IAM Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

IAM Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,033,000 after purchasing an additional 49,631 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $11,030,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,264 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW traded up $14.94 on Friday, reaching $811.08. The company had a trading volume of 799,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,625. The company has a fifty day moving average of $757.14 and a 200-day moving average of $755.55. The company has a market capitalization of $166.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.75, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $850.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $842.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.