IAM Advisory LLC Sells 92 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

IAM Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $243,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,008.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $243,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,008.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,066 shares of company stock valued at $61,786,294 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.4 %

Arista Networks stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.81. 1,594,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,754. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.53.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.