IAM Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,092 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after buying an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after buying an additional 3,626,670 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $441,651,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after buying an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.46. 20,954,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,863,762. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.82 and its 200-day moving average is $204.03.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.