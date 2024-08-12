iA Financial (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$111.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC upgraded iA Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$94.06.

iA Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

IAG opened at C$99.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 6.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$88.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.83. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$77.61 and a twelve month high of C$99.31.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.06. iA Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 10.6511628 EPS for the current year.

iA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.42, for a total value of C$467,091.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at C$46,709.15. In other news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.42, for a total transaction of C$467,091.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,709.15. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total value of C$91,420.00. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,850,331 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

