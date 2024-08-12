Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 75 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVV traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $535.85. 3,635,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,128,778. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.01. The company has a market cap of $462.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

