Hooked Protocol (HOOK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $11.44 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $75.84 million and approximately $11.44 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,333,333 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 172,477,586.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.42175114 USD and is up 7.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $27,840,611.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

