Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Himalaya Shipping’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Himalaya Shipping Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of HSHP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 152,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,162. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. Himalaya Shipping has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

