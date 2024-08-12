HI Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $163,511.27 (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. HI has a market cap of $1.34 million and $163,511.27 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HI has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048432 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $198,359.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars.

