HFG Advisors Inc. Sells 723 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

HFG Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 50,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2,353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 178,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,350. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,232 shares of company stock valued at $7,591,282. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

