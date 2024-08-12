HFG Advisors Inc. Sells 316 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

HFG Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,000.

NASDAQ:FTXL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.77. 33,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,440. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $107.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1248 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

