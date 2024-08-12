HFG Advisors Inc. Sells 217 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HFG Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.28 on Friday, hitting $535.85. 3,635,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,128,778. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $546.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

