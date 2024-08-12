HFG Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,378 Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,914,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 362.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,966,000 after buying an additional 688,987 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,286,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,829,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,064,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.04. The stock had a trading volume of 466,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,339. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

