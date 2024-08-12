HFG Advisors Inc. Buys 1,930 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HFG Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.06. 21,142,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,398,723. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.52.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

