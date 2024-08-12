Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Down 99.4% in July

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the July 15th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HXGBY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.55. 112,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,642. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. Hexagon AB has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

