Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Hess were worth $17,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $237,100,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $110,423,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $76,714,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Hess by 774.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 522,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,351,000 after acquiring an additional 462,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in Hess by 1,284.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 434,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,659,000 after purchasing an additional 403,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Hess from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.58.

Hess Stock Performance

HES traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.07. 848,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.16. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $130.35 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

