Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 140.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of HCAT traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.65. 741,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,386. The company has a market cap of $392.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.96 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

In other news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $32,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,133. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,780,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Health Catalyst by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,379,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 305,079 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 303.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 282,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 212,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Health Catalyst by 437.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 253,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 206,184 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

