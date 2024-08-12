Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) PT Raised to $50.00 at B. Riley

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HROW. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Harrow from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Harrow alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Harrow

Harrow Price Performance

Harrow stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,228. Harrow has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harrow will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Harrow

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Harrow during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Harrow by 2,730.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Harrow by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Harrow during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Harrow by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.