H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.63

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

H World Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.2% annually over the last three years.

H World Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $28.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. H World Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.57.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter. H World Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 28.59%. Equities research analysts predict that H World Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTHT. CLSA initiated coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

