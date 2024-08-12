GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.07

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.07 and last traded at $46.38, with a volume of 364148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 170.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 920.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2,836.4% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

