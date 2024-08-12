GSG Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,836 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 105,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 229,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VZ traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $40.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,818,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,871,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

