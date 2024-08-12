GSG Advisors LLC Purchases 801 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of GSG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $59.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,635,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,240. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average is $59.97. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

