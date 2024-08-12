GSG Advisors LLC Purchases 3,516 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of GSG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. GSG Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMHI. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMHI remained flat at $48.92 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 58,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,436. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.