GSG Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GSG Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 252.9% during the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $626,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 9,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $165.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,549,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,609,316. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,808 shares of company stock valued at $25,586,650. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.