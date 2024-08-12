GSG Advisors LLC Invests $358,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $930,626,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,560,000 after buying an additional 6,617,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,897,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,728,221,000 after buying an additional 1,988,082 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.19. 3,835,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,292,619. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average is $71.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.76.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,984. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

