GSG Advisors LLC Buys 205 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GSG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.1% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.85. 12,151,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,399,568. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $468.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.39.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

