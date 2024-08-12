Grin (GRIN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $93,161.91

Grin (GRIN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 11th. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $93,161.91 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,615.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.90 or 0.00567936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00102767 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.59 or 0.00255212 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00031574 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00034441 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00068516 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “In early 2019, Grin (GRIN) was introduced as a cryptocurrency that prioritizes privacy. It employs the Mimblewimble protocol to bolster privacy, scalability, and fungibility through a unique blockchain technology approach. Grin is recognized for its essential attributes, such as potent privacy measures, a simple design, and an independent mining approach. As an open-source project, Grin is driven by a community-led development process that aims to steer clear of centralized control. The Grin team is dedicated to providing a cryptocurrency that is secure, accessible, and genuinely decentralized, with ongoing efforts to enhance the protocol and broaden its adoption.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

