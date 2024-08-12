Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at Robert W. Baird

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.33.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $59.02 on Thursday. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.59.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). Griffon had a return on equity of 90.02% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Griffon will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $6,707,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,725,034.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Griffon news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $869,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $6,707,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,725,034.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth $1,249,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

