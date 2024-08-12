Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues Earnings Results

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Green Dot updated its FY24 guidance to $1.45-$1.59 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.450-1.450 EPS.

Green Dot Stock Up 13.6 %

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 619,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,660. The stock has a market cap of $534.76 million, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.96. Green Dot has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $16.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDOT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

