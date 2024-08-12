Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Down 96.9% in July

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Price Performance

Shares of ETCG traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.65. 90,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,690. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $19.35.

About Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC)

