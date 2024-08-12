Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes $524,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,565,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Moderna by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,460 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,724,000 after buying an additional 463,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Moderna from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.21.
Moderna Stock Performance
Moderna stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.29. 3,062,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140,754. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.67. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $170.47.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,996,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,249,254.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,996,931 shares in the company, valued at $254,249,254.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,984 shares of company stock worth $53,707,892. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
