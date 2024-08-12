Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in NU by 1,235.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 343,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NU by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,476,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,124,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. Analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NU shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NU from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

