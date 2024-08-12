Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.43. The company had a trading volume of 61,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,126. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.10. U-Haul Holding has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $73.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

U-Haul ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. U-Haul had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U-Haul Holding will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

