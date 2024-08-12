Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in ON by 1.9% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ON by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ON by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Performance

NYSE:ONON traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $39.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,199,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,596. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.22. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.52 million. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Equities research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on ON in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

View Our Latest Report on ON

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.