Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Gap Up to $7.70

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $7.91. Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 524,714 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 63,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2,944.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,666,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,966 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 132.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 224,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 127,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,867,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,082,000 after buying an additional 765,529 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

