goeasy (TSE:GSY) Given New C$218.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GSY. Scotiabank raised their target price on goeasy from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised their target price on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$201.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$220.00.

GSY stock traded up C$2.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$190.04. 36,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,346. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$190.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$176.15. The company has a current ratio of 26.61, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$101.34 and a 1-year high of C$206.02.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

