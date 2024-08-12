Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 23926776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DNA shares. William Blair cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.40.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $579.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. The business had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 297,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 297,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,446 shares of company stock valued at $236,875. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 110.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,758,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 2,499,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth $24,967,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 358.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 140,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 110,177 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 239,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 35,182 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Featured Stories

